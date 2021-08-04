$794.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post $794.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $786.90 million and the highest is $801.70 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $495.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

CBRL traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $133.13. 178,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

