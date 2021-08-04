$8.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post $8.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 billion and the lowest is $8.73 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $36.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.25. 638,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,499. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

