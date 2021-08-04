$866.30 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce $866.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $872.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $859.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

VMI traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $235.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,460. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

