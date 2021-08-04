$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report $9.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.72 million to $9.99 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.68. 2,843,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,645. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.57. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

