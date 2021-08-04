911 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $229.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.