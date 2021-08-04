9,188 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth $180,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth $342,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in CTS by 10.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CTS opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.