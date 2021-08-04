AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Eric Pachapa Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AIR opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.76. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $19,243,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 273,254 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AAR by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 243,667 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

