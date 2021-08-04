AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

