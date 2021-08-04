AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
