AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

ABBV opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.