Abiomed (ABMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ABMD stock opened at $326.52 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.30.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.00.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
