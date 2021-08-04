Abiomed (ABMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABMD stock opened at $326.52 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.