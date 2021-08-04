Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

ACHC stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. 18,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,141. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.94.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

