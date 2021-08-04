Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $70.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

