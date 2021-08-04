Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -175.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

