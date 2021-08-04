Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,404 shares of company stock worth $682,848. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

