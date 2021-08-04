Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accuray registered growth in Service and Product revenues during the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Solid demand for Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms drove the top line. Gross orders rose in the quarter too. The 510(k) FDA clearance for Accuray’s ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System including regulatory clearance for the same in Japan is a positive. Continued uptake of its latest innovations like Synchrony real-time motion tracking and delivery adaptation on Radixact along with its latest generation of Cyberknife S7 system buoys optimism. A strong liquidity is impressive. Accuray’s revenues in the quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Yet, Accuray’s lower-than-expected earnings raise apprehension. Contraction of both margins is also concerning.”

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,066. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

