ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other ACNB news, Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,481.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,132 shares of company stock worth $285,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACNB by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ACNB by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ACNB by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $245.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

