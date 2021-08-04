ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ACSAY opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

