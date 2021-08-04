Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for about 0.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 75,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

