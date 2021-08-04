Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 454,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

SU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 334,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,480,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

