Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 271,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

