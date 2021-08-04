AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce sales of $575.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.26 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $232.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after buying an additional 471,539 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after buying an additional 244,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

