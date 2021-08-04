ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,591. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

