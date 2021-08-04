adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 0.8%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €304.35 ($358.06) and last traded at €306.10 ($360.12). Approximately 490,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €308.60 ($363.06).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €304.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

