Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 3.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $618.30. 20,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.