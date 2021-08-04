Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,312 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,392 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $625.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $572.92. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

