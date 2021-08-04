Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Down to $102.85

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.85, but opened at $94.29. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $93.87, with a volume of 1,284 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

