Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ATEYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

ATEYY stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.89. Advantest has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

