Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock remained flat at $$19.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 79,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

