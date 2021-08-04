Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,891 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

