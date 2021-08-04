Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.23. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

