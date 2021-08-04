Advisor Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

