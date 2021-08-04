Advisor Partners LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

NYSE:VMI opened at $237.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.89. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

