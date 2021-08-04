Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,180 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of PFS opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

