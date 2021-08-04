Advisor Partners LLC Raises Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 536.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCI opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. assumed coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

