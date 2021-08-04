Advisor Partners LLC Sells 4,216 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

