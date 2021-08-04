Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.03.

