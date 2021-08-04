Advisory Services Network LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,782,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIF opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

