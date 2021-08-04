Advisory Services Network LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 243,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $159.86 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

