Advisory Services Network LLC Has $920,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ PTC opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.