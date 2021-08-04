Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $146.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

