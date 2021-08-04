Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $167,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

