Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 224 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after acquiring an additional 747,281 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 720,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after acquiring an additional 714,700 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

