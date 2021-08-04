Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) by 500.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

ARPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ARPO opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

