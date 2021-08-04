Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AMG opened at $162.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

