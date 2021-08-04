AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 452,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 121,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

