Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

