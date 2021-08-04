Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €128.00 ($150.59).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €114.78 ($135.04) on Monday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €110.62.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

