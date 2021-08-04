Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

