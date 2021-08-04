Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down to $119.82

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.82, but opened at $113.00. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $111.35, with a volume of 35,408 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

