Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

